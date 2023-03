Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A missing Westlake woman has been found safe following an overnight search, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says Wendi Striedel, 46, was found safe early this morning. Her car had been found abandoned off I-10 between Lacassine and Welsh on Monday, March 13.

