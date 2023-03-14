Meeting held to discuss Lacassine Pool ahead of opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular fishing spot is set to open this week, but crime is known to be an issue anglers face when visiting.

Monday, an annual meeting was held ahead of opening day for the Lacassine Pool to discuss the health of the fishery and the concerns of those who attended the meeting.

One man said their catalytic converter was stolen while he was out on the water.

Fisherman Dick Tanous said it is important to not let crime go unreported.

”We can’t go to congressman’s office and say ‘we’ve got crime rampant out there, and we need some help. How about some cameras or whatever facility we decide to use’, and we’ve got five crimes,” Tanous said.

The need for bathrooms and trash cans, as well as safety issues, were also discussed.

The Lacassine Pool will reopen Wednesday at 6:20 A.M.

