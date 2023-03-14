La. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon not seeking re-election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon does not plan to seek re-election.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 14.

“I really thought I could make a contribution by stepping out of the political arena as we go into the legislative session where there will be a debate and disagreement and heated debate and disagreement,” Donelon said. “While very healthy and continuing to exercise, I want to enjoy the remaining years of my life.”

Donelon has served as the Louisiana insurance commissioner for more than 15 years.

The insurance commissioner was first appointed to the position in February 2006 when the seat was vacated by the incumbent. He was elected to fill the unexpired term in 2006 and was re-elected to four consecutive terms in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Officials said Donelon’s current term will wrap up in 2023.

