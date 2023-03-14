FULL VIDEO: Will Wade and Heath Schroyer meet with media

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After being introduced as the 12th head coach of the McNeese men’s basketball team, Will Wade, and McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer met with the media to discuss their expectations, Wade’s ongoing investigation, and more.

When asked about his ongoing investigation Wade said “Look I can’t really talk about the process, because it’s still ongoing, I will say when you look at the totality of some of the other rulings, I mean the university did an unbelievable amount of due diligence, unbelievable amount, meeting with attorneys, lawyers, I mean all sorts of folks, you never know what’s going to happen and I can’t comment because it’s ongoing but certainly, we’re excited about the future here and feel good about things moving forward.”

“Well I can’t go into great detail, but I can tell you this when coach says due diligence, I and my committee did extremely, an extreme amount of due diligence. I’m confident in where we are, and I’m confident, and I believe in coach, and I believe in the process, and obviously, we can’t comment completely about the process, but we did an unbelievable amount of due diligence, I’m confident, and I’m excited that Will Wade is our coach” said Schroyer.

Wade was also asked about the current members of the McNeese men’s basketball team saying “We want what’s best for all these guys, and you know, coaching changes are hard, the assistants who recruited them, the staff who recruited them, is not necessary here, and so if guys want to go in the portal I’m in total support of that, and we’re going to work with them, and we’re going to help them, and the guys who want to stay, and be a part of this, and want to build this, and want to turn this thing around, we’re going to support them, and work with them, and help them as well so I’m all about the free market, and individual choice, and so all those guys are going to make their individual choices, and then we’ll maneuver the roster accordingly.”

