Former VP Mike Pence coming to Deville on Sunday

Mike Pence, Former Vice President
Mike Pence, Former Vice President(Edwin L. Wriston / National Guard / MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Deville this Sunday (March 19).

Pence will be at Philadelphia Baptist Church at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for morning services and to talk about his book, which is called, “So Help me God.” There will be a book signing after each service.

Philadelphia Baptist Church
Philadelphia Baptist Church(KALB)

As you know, Pence was Former President Donald Trump’s vice president. In his book, Pence talks about how loyalty is “a vice president’s first duty -- but there is a greater one to God and the constitution.”

The event is a free, but ticketed event. You can get tickets by contacting Philadelphia Baptist Church. They also have a link on their Facebook page. CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION.

