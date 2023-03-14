50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather but only briefly until the next cold front arrives

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, we saw more clouds Tuesday, but the clouds should thin out overnight into Wednesday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly again with lows in the low to mid 40s across most of SWLA. A few of the typically colder areas could reach the upper 30s, but likely just warm enough to prevent frost.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

We will reach the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as winds become southerly again. The next cold front will approach our area from the west late Thursday, and this may spark a few showers Thursday evening. Rain chances look much higher on Friday when the front moves through and this could bring some heavy rain to the area too. This is not all bad news because we are very dry and could use some rain, plus it may help wash some pollen away.

Temperatures will drop quickly during the day Friday with most area remaining in the 50s during the day! The weekend looks rather chilly too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, once again clouds will be a factor in the temperature forecast. If we get clearer skies we could see frost in some areas this weekend, so monitor our forecast for more on that in the coming days.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Cool weather likely stick around into next week with another reinforcing front likely sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

And it is worth mentioning that there is a much higher degree of uncertainty regarding the temperature forecast for Saturday through early next week. This is due to uncertainty about cloud cover, more clouds would keep high temperatures cooler and low temperatures warmer. And less clouds would have the reverse impact. Some models show a 20 plus degree temperature difference for most of those days. This means the forecast could change wildly over the coming days. I hate uncertainty but do like to mention it when it is part of the forecast.

Wade

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today, short warmup in the week ahead before another front.
Wade's Tuesday Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, next front arriving Friday
Wade's Tuesday Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, next front arriving Friday
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures tomorrow, rain and colder temps on the way before the...
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures tomorrow, rain and colder temps on the way before the weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler conditions today, rain on the way for Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler conditions today, rain on the way for Friday.