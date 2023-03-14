First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather but only briefly until the next cold front arrives

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected, we saw more clouds Tuesday, but the clouds should thin out overnight into Wednesday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly again with lows in the low to mid 40s across most of SWLA. A few of the typically colder areas could reach the upper 30s, but likely just warm enough to prevent frost.

We will reach the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as winds become southerly again. The next cold front will approach our area from the west late Thursday, and this may spark a few showers Thursday evening. Rain chances look much higher on Friday when the front moves through and this could bring some heavy rain to the area too. This is not all bad news because we are very dry and could use some rain, plus it may help wash some pollen away.

Temperatures will drop quickly during the day Friday with most area remaining in the 50s during the day! The weekend looks rather chilly too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, once again clouds will be a factor in the temperature forecast. If we get clearer skies we could see frost in some areas this weekend, so monitor our forecast for more on that in the coming days.

Cool weather likely stick around into next week with another reinforcing front likely sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

And it is worth mentioning that there is a much higher degree of uncertainty regarding the temperature forecast for Saturday through early next week. This is due to uncertainty about cloud cover, more clouds would keep high temperatures cooler and low temperatures warmer. And less clouds would have the reverse impact. Some models show a 20 plus degree temperature difference for most of those days. This means the forecast could change wildly over the coming days. I hate uncertainty but do like to mention it when it is part of the forecast.

Wade

