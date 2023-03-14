50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today, short warmup in the week ahead before another front.

Start your day with KPLC Sunrise
By Joseph Enk and Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Cooler temperatures this morning with lows in the 40s across a good chunk of southwest Louisiana, so you’ll definitely want to grab a jacket heading out the door. Skies will start sunny but expect clouds to thicken up as we head on through the afternoon thanks to an upper level disturbance moving in from the West. Despite that rain chances will stay low today, but the extra cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler with highs today only expected to climb into the lower 60s under partly sunny skies. We’ll expect those temperatures to drop into the 40s again tonight, but tomorrow brings the return of sun with highs in the lower 70s.

Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.
Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.(KPLC)

Wind shift to the East tomorrow and Southeast by Thursday will start pumping moisture and warmer temps into the area ahead of our next cold front. Thursday showers and thunderstorms will begin to arrive late into the evening into the overnight hours and through the first half of the day on Friday as this cold front rolls through SW Louisiana with a batch of showers and Thunder storms.

Wind Shift Wednesday-Thursday
Wind Shift Wednesday-Thursday(KPLC)
Cold front passing Friday
Cold front passing Friday(KPLC)

With the front another marked drop in temperatures is expected Friday closer to 50° by the afternoon. Rain will taper off by the afternoon and evening and we’re left with much cooler temperatures in place for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50′s.

Beyond that, more showers and storms are expected early next week as warmer temperatures return and a large upper-level trough moves overhead.

