Fenton Elementary cancels school Wednesday for water plant repairs

Fenton, LA (KPLC) - Fenton Elementary School will not have class Wednesday, March 15, 2023, while repairs are made to the Village of Fenton’s water plant.

The repairs were originally scheduled for Monday, March 13, but were postponed.

The repairs are expected to last around five to six hours Wednesday.

Lacassine High School will have class. Buses will run the normal route for all high school students who live in Fenton.

Fenton Elementary School students will return to school on Thursday.

