50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fenton Elementary cancels school Wednesday for water plant repairs

(WEAU)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fenton, LA (KPLC) - Fenton Elementary School will not have class Wednesday, March 15, 2023, while repairs are made to the Village of Fenton’s water plant.

The repairs were originally scheduled for Monday, March 13, but were postponed.

The repairs are expected to last around five to six hours Wednesday.

Lacassine High School will have class. Buses will run the normal route for all high school students who live in Fenton.

Fenton Elementary School students will return to school on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather but only briefly until the next cold front arrives
CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
FEMA is reimbursing $71,263,081 million to Southwest Louisiana through federal grants for...
Additional $71 million in reimbursements coming to SWLA economy