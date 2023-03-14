Fans show excitement as McNeese introduces Will Wade as the Cowboys’ head basketball coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday afternoon was a big day in Lake Charles as former LSU head coach Will Wade was introduced as McNeese State University’s new head coach.

Students and fans from the Lake Charles community poured into the Legacy Center to come to see what their new head coach had to say, and fans and students alike were excited about the hire and the new age of McNeese basketball.

“Well, I think that it’s big for our student body for sure, I’m a big I’ve been a fan of Will Wade for years and he’s proven himself at every level and we’re just excited to have him,” said McNeese student Christian Duplchin.

Wade also made it very clear in his introductory press conference that fan support is key, and he will make sure to prioritize galvanizing the fan base that is here in Southwest Louisiana.

“We’re gonna have that student section packed getting that student section packed is part of my job, and I’m gonna work hard to make sure that my players have a great atmosphere to play in,” said Coach Wade. “We’re going to be inclusive with everybody and everybody plays a part in our success, this is not something that we can do it alone, we have to do it together, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Athletes from different sports also attended the event to come to see what Wade brings to the table, and they gave their stamp of approval on what he brings to the table as well.

“I’m very pumped for the new hire, he has experience as LSU’s former coach, so I think we’re going to make a comeback. I think we’re going to finish first in the Southland Conference tournament, and I think we’re going to be heading to the NCAA tournament and this pep rally got me excited,” said McNeese volleyball player Meagan Mayfield.

“Coming from an athlete, I think that it’s important that we hire coaches that have the player’s best interest in them, and I think that Wade is going to help turn this program around,” said McNeese volleyball libero Bailey Tillman.

Will Wade will head into the 2023-2024 season as the 12th McNeese basketball head coach in the program’s history.

