DeRidder Junior High awarded $50K for classroom makeover

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder Junior High School received a $50K classroom makeover grant from NextEra Energy resources.

It’s part of NextEra’s efforts to improve technology, equipment, and resources for STEM education.

“People are the heart of our company, so good people with good backgrounds in the sciences allows us to be more successful,” Vice President of Renewal Development Stuart McCurdy said.

“You’ve got to create that pipeline of future employees. You have to create that pipeline of the future of other industries that are going to rely on the products and services that they offer as well,” Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee Michael Reese said.

“Well, one of the things on the top of our list is to do a frog disection, to build solar cars out of STEM kits that we’re going to order for them,” teacher Jennifer Galloway said.

The grant is part of the foundation’s racial equity initiative intended to provide transformational learning opportunities for students in a classroom setting.

