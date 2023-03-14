CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and community partners are inviting residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day.
The event takes place at 8 to 11 a.m. on March 18, at the West-Cal Arena & Event Center, located at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.
ACCEPTED ELECTRONIC ITEMS
- Computers
- Printers
- Fax machines
- Keyboards
- Photocopiers
- TVs
- VCRs
- Stereos
- Home and office phones
- Household electronics
- Tablets
- Gaming consoles
ACCEPTED MERCURY ITEMS
- Lamps (fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, neon, mercury vapor and metal halide)
- Thermostats
- Thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED
- Smoke detectors
- Fire alarms
- Dehumidifiers
- Batteries
- Large appliances (i.e. refrigerators)
- Medical equipment units with liquids
