CITGO to host annual E-recycle day

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and community partners are inviting residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day.

The event takes place at 8 to 11 a.m. on March 18, at the West-Cal Arena & Event Center, located at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.

ACCEPTED ELECTRONIC ITEMS

Computers

Printers

Fax machines

Keyboards

Photocopiers

TVs

VCRs

Stereos

Home and office phones

Household electronics

Tablets

Gaming consoles

ACCEPTED MERCURY ITEMS

Lamps (fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, neon, mercury vapor and metal halide)

Thermostats

Thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED

Smoke detectors

Fire alarms

Dehumidifiers

Batteries

Large appliances (i.e. refrigerators)

Medical equipment units with liquids

