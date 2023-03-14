CITGO to host annual E-recycle day

CITGO to host annual E-recycle day
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and community partners are inviting residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day.

The event takes place at 8 to 11 a.m. on March 18, at the West-Cal Arena & Event Center, located at 401 Arena Road in Sulphur.

ACCEPTED ELECTRONIC ITEMS
  • Computers
  • Printers
  • Fax machines
  • Keyboards
  • Photocopiers
  • TVs
  • VCRs
  • Stereos
  • Home and office phones
  • Household electronics
  • Tablets
  • Gaming consoles
ACCEPTED MERCURY ITEMS
  • Lamps (fluorescent, high-intensity discharge, neon, mercury vapor and metal halide)
  • Thermostats
  • Thermometers containing metallic or liquid mercury
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED
  • Smoke detectors
  • Fire alarms
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Batteries
  • Large appliances (i.e. refrigerators)
  • Medical equipment units with liquids
