Betting on an upcoming game? BBB warns about scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau said that as sports betting has grown in popularity, so have scams related to sports betting.

The BBB said more people have reported getting scammed after placing bets with scam sports betting websites or apps.

Scam victims report finding a website or app that looks trustworthy. The website or app may even offer an enticing bonus. According to the BBB, the victims place a bet, try to cash out winnings, and eventually have trouble withdrawing the winning money.

According to the BBB, scammers will often make up excuses. For example, the scammers will claim they’ve experienced technical issues or insist that a victim provide more proof of their identity.

“I deposited money to put a wager for a sports game. I won the bet and attempted three times to cash out and 3 times it was declined,” one scam victim said. “Spoke to their representative, and they needed a picture of my driver’s license, a photo of myself holding my ID, and a blank check from my bank. With all the run around I’ve been given, it prompted me to read their reviews. All horrible reviews of a scam. Called my credit card company to file a fraud report.”

The below tips were released by the BBB to avoid becoming the victim:

Look for an established, approved service. Look for “white-listed” sports books that have been approved by your area’s gaming commission. In the United States, Look for “white-listed” sports books that have been approved by your area’s gaming commission. In the United States, ESPN has a list of where sports betting is legal.

Don’t fall for tempting ads. Ignore gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages.

Read the fine print on incentives. Gambling sites and apps often offer incentives or bonuses to new users and around major games. But like any sales pitch, these can be deceptive. Be sure to read the fine print carefully.

Even legitimate sports betting sites have the right to freeze your winnings. Gambling companies can restrict user’s activity for “seeming to have an ‘unfair advantage’ or ‘irregular playing patterns,’” reports Lifehacker. Be sure to check the terms of service.

