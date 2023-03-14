Beauregard Electric reminds members to watch for email scams

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative is reminding members that some emails that appear to be bills sent by the company may be scams.

Beauregard Electric recommends verifying that an email is legitimate before opening links or attachments. Scammers may try to steal your personal information or install malicious software onto your computer.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 877-382-4357.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.