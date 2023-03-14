Additional $71 million in reimbursements coming to SWLA economy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA is reimbursing $71,263,081 million to Southwest Louisiana through federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts.

The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura (DR-4559-LA).

The reimbursement includes:

$3,382,239.09 to the West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board for damages made to Hangars A and C.

$60,900,948.90 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op for restoration and repairs to the Creole substation, damaged transmission lines from Manchester to Gibbstown, permanent repairs to the substation, electrical distribution repairs, and restoration of transmission lines.

$4,291,694.10 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Fairview Elementary School campus.

$2,688,199.18 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for emergency protective measures to assist Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The state is responsible for disbursing the funds to each sub-recipient.

