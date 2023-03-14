50/50 Thursdays
Additional $71 million in reimbursements coming to SWLA economy

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA is reimbursing $71,263,081 million to Southwest Louisiana through federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts.

The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura (DR-4559-LA).

The reimbursement includes:

  • $3,382,239.09 to the West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board for damages made to Hangars A and C.
  • $60,900,948.90 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op for restoration and repairs to the Creole substation, damaged transmission lines from Manchester to Gibbstown, permanent repairs to the substation, electrical distribution repairs, and restoration of transmission lines.
  • $4,291,694.10 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Fairview Elementary School campus.
  • $2,688,199.18 to the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association for emergency protective measures to assist Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

The state is responsible for disbursing the funds to each sub-recipient.

