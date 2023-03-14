50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

3 arrested for armed robbery at Buhlow Lake

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery that occurred at Buhlow Lake on March 3.

The Pineville Police Department said officers received word about the crime around 3:30 a.m. The victim stated that he was picked up by a woman he met online, who brought him to Buhlow. There, two masked individuals held him at gunpoint and robbed him of his belongings.

The woman and masked suspects fled the area, leaving the victim behind.

From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed
From left to right: Danielle Kinsey Doyle, Tyler Jacob Weldon and Luke Alexandra Reed(RPSO)

As a result of its investigation, PPD arrested the following suspects:

  • Danielle Doyle, 18, of Vernon Parish – Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.
  • Tyler Weldon, 20, of Vernon Parish - Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.
  • Luke Reed, 21, of Vernon Parish - Charged with armed robbery & criminal conspiracy.
Suspects arrested following Lake Buhlow armed robbery

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Rising pet food prices affecting owners, adoptions
Rising pet food prices affecting owners, adoptions
The Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge, La.
Officials provide update about Insure La. Incentive Program
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Branch Out, Imperial Calcasieu Museum's summer art camp
Sign-up begins for Imperial Calcasieu summer camp
Some clouds thickening Tuesday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: Cooler temps today, short warmup in the week ahead before another front.