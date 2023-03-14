2-year-old hospitalized in Welsh hit-and-run accident

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A 2-year-old boy was hit by a white pickup truck on Bowers St. in Welsh.

Welsh Police found the boy with severe road rash to the head and legs at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

Surveillance video at a convenience store close to the accident led Welsh Police to the driver at his home, Crochet said. The driver saw Welsh Police’s Facebook post and was planning to go to the station to speak to them.

Based on witness accounts and surveillance footage, police believe the driver did not see the child and did not know that he had hit him.

Crochet said he believes this is an unfortunate accident and no charges are being pressed at this time.

The 2-year-old boy is currently hospitalized in Lafayette.

