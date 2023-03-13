50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 12, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 12, 2023.

Timothy Wayne Gamble, 47, Westlake: Obstruction of a public passage; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; contempt of court.

Brad Lee Ziegler, 36, Starks: Alteration or removal of identifying numbers on a motorcycle; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

Mansel Todd Langley, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; domestic abuse with a dangerous weapons; aggravated battery.

Robert Lee Ellender, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Clausy Bernard, 36, is arrested following a manhunt in Sulphur.
CPSO: Suspect who tried to drive off with deputy’s arm in car window captured after manhunt

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and much less humid start to the week
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
New McNeese Men’s Basketball head coach Will Wade arrives in Lake Charles
New McNeese Men’s Basketball head coach Will Wade arrives in Lake Charles