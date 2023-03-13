SWLA Arrest Report - March 12, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 12, 2023.

Timothy Wayne Gamble, 47, Westlake: Obstruction of a public passage; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution; contempt of court.

Brad Lee Ziegler, 36, Starks: Alteration or removal of identifying numbers on a motorcycle; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

Mansel Todd Langley, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; domestic abuse with a dangerous weapons; aggravated battery.

Robert Lee Ellender, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

