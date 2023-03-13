50/50 Thursdays
Pick up a free screening kit for colorectal cancer awareness month

By Angelica Butine
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the 4th leading cause of death in Louisiana, the second in cancer-related deaths across the U.S., and is the third most common type of cancer.

With March being Colorectal Cancer Awareness month hospitals in the area are urging those 45 years or older to get screened. This is especially important as currently only 38% of new colorectal cancers are diagnosed at an early stage and if diagnosed early, this is a curable disease.

To help with this, Lake Charles Memorial Health System is providing free test kits for anyone who wants to swing by and grab one.

“Colorectal cancer is very treatable when caught early so the earliest you catch it the better,” says Karla David the director of Radiation Oncology.

The tests can be picked up at the Radiation Oncology department from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until March 17.

These kits have instructions and help provide patients with a more comfortable way of getting a check-in between colonoscopy exams. According to the American Cancer Society, using kits like this can help, because when the cancer is small and hasn’t spread it can often allow more treatment options. Though some cases may show signs earlier while others may not experience any signs.

Once you pick up a test you can drop it off from March 20 to 24 and also from March 27 to 31. Tests can be returned to the MOB II blood draw station during regular business hours.

For more information, you can contact the Contact Radiation Oncology department at 337-494-2121.

