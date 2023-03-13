Oakdale Lady Warriors celebrate first ever state title with parade

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Lady Warriors are this year’s division 4 non-select state champions and the celebrations continued over the weekend with a parade through town.

“I think what made it so special was what we came from because my freshman year you would have never expected the team to go this far,” said senior player Marlee Hart.

Hart is the only senior on the team, and now, she’ll be leaving as a state champion.

“You know, she was the only one, she was the only senior and it was her last everything really and she really stepped up,” says junior player Za’kyra Spikes.

But the Lady Warriors didn’t have an easy road to victory, it came with plenty of adversity along the way.

“It was a very rocky road we had a lot of ups and downs, it started off really good then we had a bad streak and we got some motivation to bring out the win,” says sophomore player Emani Young.

Young recalled one of the defining moments that helped pushed them to success.

“Our last district game versus Rosepine gave us a lot of confidence to know that we beat the number one seed in their district,” Young said.

The Lady Warriors went from 9th in the non-select division four bracket all the way to the Championship game, and came out on top.

“I definitely did think it was possible I knew we had a chance to do it and with the support we had, it made it even more possible for us to do it,” Hart said.

It’s fitting that the celebration comes just as Oakdale celebrates its centennial, writing a new chapter in its history with the girl’s first-ever state win. It’s a feat that’s made their town, their school, and all their friends proud.

“Been waiting on it my whole life I’m just glad I got to see it in my lifetime that we finally brought one to Oakdale and it’s definitely going to change the culture of Oakdale by bringing the first championship in, you’re going to see Oakdale compete for all the years to come,” Warriors fan Justin Boyd said.

And while the season ended on a high note, this isn’t the end for the Lady Warriors.

“We just getting started, we just getting started. It’s not over,” Warriors fan Michael Holmes said.

