Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State will introduce Will Wade as its new head basketball coach today.

Wade, a former LSU head coach, was hired by the Cowboys on Saturday.

KPLC will livestream the news conference.

First look into the 2023-2024 season

with Head Coach, Will Wade.



Doors open at 11:00am & first 200

students will receive FREE Raising

Cane's.#GeauxPokes pic.twitter.com/7WvSElYhD9 — McNeese Men’s Basketball (@McNeeseMBB) March 12, 2023

