50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU’s Hurd, Jones earn SEC baseball weekly honors

LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd (26)
LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd (26)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd and first baseman Jared Jones earned SEC baseball weekly honors, the league office announced on Monday, March 13.

Hurd was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Jones received SEC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22)
LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

RELATED:

Hurd earned two wins in the week. First, he pitched a shutout against Butler, giving up just three hits with one walk while striking out 11 in six innings. Next, he threw a shutout against Samford in five innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jones was 6-for-10 (.600) with four-straight home runs. He also had 11 RBI and five runs. He blasted two 3-run dingers against Samford on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning