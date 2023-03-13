LSU kicks off spring football with high expectations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Going into spring ball LSU’s roster numbers are down at the quarterback spot, only three on scholarship. Jayden Daniels is QB1, and Garrett Nussmeier is running with the 2′s. With the transfer of Walker Howard, Nussmeier will see a lot of work this spring.

“Garrett was out there today, even after he’s had some corrective surgery. He was out there competing, throwing the football. It’s another week or so when he’s a full-go with everything. I think he’s excited. (Rickie) Collins got a lot of work today. So we got three quarterbacks that are going to get a lot of work this spring. So I think we’re in a good place,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

At running back, John Emery is absent from spring workouts for the Tigers .The Destrehan alum has other priorities to focus on.

“John is strictly focused on his academics. He’s got some marks he has to hit from an academic standpoint before we talk about football with him. That was the deal with John and talking to his family. If his primary focus was academics and getting his degree, then we would have a conversation about football,” said Kelly.

Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are also out right now at the running back spot. Williams could return sometime this spring, Goodwin won’t be back until fall.

