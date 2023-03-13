First Alert Forecast: Cooler than normal weather sticks around for a few more days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you like cooler weather, then you are going to love the forecast for most of the next 10 days! Temperatures will remain at or below normal thanks to a series of cold fronts expected over the next week and a half.

First Alert Forecast (kplc)

The weather for the rest of our Monday looks good with temperatures falling quickly after sunset, we will start our Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 40s. I expect the wind to remain breezy overnight and that should prevent us from getting as cold as possible and should also prevent frost from becoming an issue. We may also see another round of clouds arrive overnight and stick around into Tuesday, this would keep lows warmer and highs during the day lower. Speaking of those highs, it looks like most of SWLA will reach the mid-60s; though if we more sunshine those numbers could easily push near 70 degrees.

First Alert Forecast (kplc)

We will reach the 70s Wednesday and Thursday as winds become southerly again. The next cold front will approach our area from the west late Thursday, and this may spark a few showers Thursday evening. Rain chances look much higher on Friday when the front moves through and this could bring some heavy rain to the area too. This is not all bad news because we are very dry and could use some rain, plus it may help wash some pollen away.

First Alert Forecast (kplc)

Temperatures will drop quickly during the day Friday with most area remaining in the 50s during the day! The weekend looks rather chilly too with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s, once again clouds will be a factor in the temperature forecast. If we get clearer skies we could see frost in some areas this weekend, so monitor our forecast for more on that in the coming days.

Cool weather likely stick around into next week with another reinforcing front likely sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.