First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to the week, rocky temperatures on the way

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Things kick off chilly this Monday with morning temperatures in the low 50′s and breezy conditions behind Sunday’s cold front. A warm up during the day and low dewpoints as the skies clear will make for a very pleasant if breezy afternoon with winds out of the North and highs in the upper 60′s. Offshore flow will gradually relax overnight with lows expected to drop into the mid 40′s and shift several degrees colder moving North of I-10.

Colder Temperatures Today behind the cold front. (KPLC)

Tuesday’s temperatures will be similar if slightly colder with highs in the mid to lower 60′s and high pressure settling in. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, but a stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out with some cloud cover moving through the area from the West.

Similar temperatures Tuesday (KPLC)

Later in the week temperatures warm and winds shift around to out of the south Wednesday and Thursday as another front approaches with a trough from the West, bringing higher chances of rain and the potential for some thunderstorms moving into Friday.

Front approaching Friday (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.