Abandoned mobile home in DeQuincy catches fire

An abandoned mobile home burned in DeQuincy on March 12, 2023. No one was injured in the blaze,...
An abandoned mobile home burned in DeQuincy on March 12, 2023. No one was injured in the blaze, which also set fire to the grass and woods nearby.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - An abandoned mobile home caught fire on Sunday, threatening the neighboring mobile homes, firefighters say.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Ward 6 Fire responded to a reported structure fire on Cooley Road at Wilkins Road in DeQuincy, east of Holbrook Park Road.

Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched.

An abandoned mobile home burned in DeQuincy on March 12, 2023. No one was injured in the blaze,...
An abandoned mobile home burned in DeQuincy on March 12, 2023. No one was injured in the blaze, which also set fire to the grass and woods nearby.(Ward 6 Fire)

The abandoned mobile home, which was the source of the original fire, was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived. Nearby homes were also threatened when grass and woods surrounding the home caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.





