3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - A woman and two female juveniles are dead after an apparent downing in the Gulf off of Long Beach Road.

The Camron Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the three deceased victims, a male juvenile was pulled from the water and air-lifted to a hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition.

The bodies were recovered from the water along the breakwater rocks.

The recovery was assisted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, the local fire department and ambulance district.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson said conditions of the water at the beach Sunday afternoon were rough and not good for swimming.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Autopsies are pending with the Cameron Parish Coroner.

