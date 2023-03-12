SWLA Arrest Report - March 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 11, 2023.

Michelle Nicole Gaines, 39, Prairieville: Battery of a dating partner.

Edward Wilson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia.

Onyx Lindt Johnson, 18, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Jay Paul Montgomery, 43, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Louis Junious Jack, 25, Texas City, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; in park after hours; money laundering; drug paraphernalia.

Devonte Marqee Jackson, 27, Milwaukee, Wi: Out of state detainer.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 29, Lake Charles: 7 counts of contempt of court.

Kelley Michelle McGilvray, 53, Homeless: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Travis Leroy Joubert, 30, Lafayette: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; 3 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Joseph Smith, 45, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; operating vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Averent Avonte Rivers, 21, Jefferson, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Joann Olivia Dominigue, 29, Vinton: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Mark Andrew Guillory, 37, Starks: 5 counts of produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 4 counts of illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; money laundering; resisting an officer by flight; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Sandra Denise Kibodeaux, 44, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal transmission of monetary funds; theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.