50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 11, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 11, 2023.

Michelle Nicole Gaines, 39, Prairieville: Battery of a dating partner.

Edward Wilson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription; drug paraphernalia.

Onyx Lindt Johnson, 18, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Jay Paul Montgomery, 43, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Louis Junious Jack, 25, Texas City, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; in park after hours; money laundering; drug paraphernalia.

Devonte Marqee Jackson, 27, Milwaukee, Wi: Out of state detainer.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 29, Lake Charles: 7 counts of contempt of court.

Kelley Michelle McGilvray, 53, Homeless: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Travis Leroy Joubert, 30, Lafayette: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; 3 counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.

David Joseph Smith, 45, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; operating vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Averent Avonte Rivers, 21, Jefferson, Tx: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug.

Joann Olivia Dominigue, 29, Vinton: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Mark Andrew Guillory, 37, Starks: 5 counts of produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; 4 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; 4 counts of illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; money laundering; resisting an officer by flight; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Sandra Denise Kibodeaux, 44, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal transmission of monetary funds; theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Clausy Bernard, 36, is arrested following a manhunt in Sulphur.
CPSO: Suspect who tried to drive off with deputy’s arm in car window captured after manhunt

Latest News

Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cookoff ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Sunday, cooler temps follow
Authorities said Bethany Holmes of Marksville was arrested Saturday (March 11) after allegedly...
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie