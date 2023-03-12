Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Heritage Day Festival is a special time for African-American culture and its history.

“It’s something that needs to be celebrated in this area and every day is black history so whenever we have it we know that we’re educating and cultivating ideas and beliefs and people continuing to be familiar with the culture,” Black Heritage Festival President Glenda Gay said.

Gay hopes to educate younger generations.

“We just want them to remember what their parents, their grandparents did to just have a working knowledge of what black history is all about,” Gay said.

One way to spread that knowledge is through the baby expo that aims to provide mothers and their babies health services and educational tools.

“Knowledge is power so giving them the knowledge that they need to make sure that their babies are healthy and to make sure that they themselves are healthy and are able to take care of their babies the way that they need to is just very important to us,” Jeannie-Marie Wallace of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority said.

A big part of the festival was the black pot cook-off, live entertainment, a kids’ zone and a variety of vendors.

“Doing the vending event this year helps me get my business out there and network with other vendors and collaborate so it’s a great opportunity,” vendor Shantell Anthony said.

This is the thirty-eighth year the festival has been going on.

