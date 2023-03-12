No. 1 LSU sweeps Samford with another run-rule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team swept the series against Samford with three-straight run-rule wins.

The third game ended 13-1 in the seventh inning on Sunday, March 12. The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, including four on a grand slam by Tommy White and a walk-off homer by Paxton Kling, to close the game out early.

No thoughts, just Tommy White Grand Slam@tommywhite44 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/oQQZRVCitC — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 12, 2023

“It was a tough start, playing early after a night game, but I thought our guys responded well,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “Their pitcher did a good job the first time through our order, but it’s really difficult with our hitters to get through a second and third time.

Thatcher Hurd (2-0) started on the mound and earned the win. He didn’t give up a hit and struck out seven in five innings of work.

“Thatcher was outstanding again. He’s got great stuff. He has great poise. The highlight of the day was when he got in a little trouble in the fourth inning, but he re-composed himself and ended the inning with a strikeout. He has elite stuff, and when he’s an elite place mentally, he’s as good as they come,” added Johnson.

IT'S A CREWS MISSILE MORNING — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 12, 2023

Dylan Crews hit his fifth home run of the season.

"Love it. He's been phenomenal."@LSUbaseball Alex Milazzo has always been exceptional behind the plate as a catcher. Now his bat is improving as well, currently 5-11 this season after an RBI double Sunday.



"He's a massive contributor to the pitching staff." @WAFB9Sports #LSU pic.twitter.com/qMm5hpd0Ym — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 12, 2023

The great @chasetylerband delivers an awesome national anthem before Sunday's @LSUbaseball contest. Chase will be headlining a @RedRockAndBlue country show this July. #LSU pic.twitter.com/dCGMvWcsQP — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 12, 2023

Props to @LSUbaseball for honoring a 96-year old veteran (Floyd Ourso Sr.) and a 92-year old veteran (Russell Lieux) - on the same day! Pretty incredible to see. @RedRockAndBlue #LSU pic.twitter.com/4Womzx8qZB — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 12, 2023

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.