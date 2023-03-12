50/50 Thursdays
No. 1 LSU shuts out Samford in another run-rule win; Tigers hit 5 HRs

LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22) celebrates with Tommy White (47) and Dylan Crews (3) after he hit a 3-run homer.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team got its second-straight run-rule win over Samford by blasting five home runs on Saturday, March 11.

The Tigers (14-1) scored all of its runs on homers in the seven-inning 12-0 victory.

LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)
LSU pitcher Ty Floyd (9)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Ty Floyd (3-0) started on the mound and earned the win. He allowed no hits while striking out six and walking three in five innings of work. He was replaced by Nate Ackenhausen, who gave up a hit but struck out three.

The Tigers hit five home runs in the game. Freshman first baseman Jared Jones hit two 3-run home runs. Tommy White hit also hit a 3-run blast, Dylan Crews hit a 2-run homer, and Brayden Jobert hit a solo shot.

With the victory, LSU claimed the series over Samford. The Tigers will go for the sweep on Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m.

