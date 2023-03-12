50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Mobile grocery market coming to north Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A ‘Makin’ Groceries’ mobile market is coming to a senior center in north Lake Charles.

The market will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Calcasieu Council on Aging Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 2868 Hwy 171.

Fresh produce and healthy foods from the Second Harvest Food Bank will be available at a low price. Free wellness services will also be provided.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death
Clausy Bernard, 36, is arrested following a manhunt in Sulphur.
CPSO: Suspect who tried to drive off with deputy’s arm in car window captured after manhunt

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and much less humid start to the week
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 11, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - March 11, 2023
Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cook-off ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival
Soul food cookoff ignites taste buds at Black Heritage Day Festival