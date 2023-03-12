Mobile grocery market coming to north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A ‘Makin’ Groceries’ mobile market is coming to a senior center in north Lake Charles.

The market will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Calcasieu Council on Aging Senior Center. The Senior Center is located at 2868 Hwy 171.

Fresh produce and healthy foods from the Second Harvest Food Bank will be available at a low price. Free wellness services will also be provided.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.