McNeese hires Will Wade as next men’s basketball head coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Will Wade has been hired as the next head coach for the McNeese men’s basketball coach. The announcement came Sunday after McNeese announced Wednesday that John Aiken, who had been the head coach for two seasons, had been let go.

Wade’s name has been linked to the Cowboys for quite some time through rumors, and on Sunday McNeese made it official as they hired Wade to be the 12th head coach of the Cowboys.

“I’m so excited to welcome Coach Wade, his wife Lauren and daughter Caroline to Southwest Louisiana and McNeese!” said McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer. “This is a completely different job than it was three years ago. McNeese Basketball is one of the best jobs in the nation in regards to one-bid leagues. We are funded at the top of the league, have the best facility, a passionate fan base and many other built-in advantages. I will not make excuses for why we can’t win and win big. Quite frankly, there is no excuse.”

Wade doesn’t come to Lake Charles without controversy though, almost exactly a year to the day before McNeese announced the hire of the former LSU head coach, Wade was fired after LSU received a notice of allegations that detailed significant misconduct that included seven Level I violation allegations, and a Level II violation allegation as well. His new job as the head coach of the Cowboys is his first job since being fired by LSU on March 12th, 2022.

Aside from the controversy, Wade has an impressive coaching resume. In five seasons with LSU, Wade held an overall record of 108-54, leading the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament three times in five seasons, and also helped LSU win their first SEC Regular Season Title in a decade in 2019, and led them to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019 as well, which was their furthest run in the NCAA Tournament since 2006.

Wade served as the LSU head coaching from 2017, until 2022 when he was let go of ahead of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge, Wade served as the head coach at VCU from 2015 to 2017, and before that, at Chattanooga from 2013 to 2015.

Wade helped lead LSU to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2021, and 2022 (2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled), and brought VCU to the NCAA Tournament in each of his two seasons at the helm for the Rams as well.

After the announcement was made that McNeese and John Aiken had parted ways, McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer held a press conference where he said “I want to be elite, I want to compete for conference, and tournament championships, period. That is the expectation of this program moving forward, it really is for all of our sports, but in men’s basketball right now, our window to become relevant regionally, and nationally, is right now, and we’re going to find a head coach who not only understands those expectations, but embraces those expectations.”

It appears as if McNeese has found the right guy for the job as Wade has a history of winning as he helped lead his team to five of a possible eight NCAA Tournaments as a head coach. For McNeese, who hasn’t won their conference regular season title since 2011, and hasn’t won the conference tournament since 2002, the experience and knowledge of Wade gives the Cowboys an opportunity to meet the expectations set forward by Schroyer.

Wade is set to be officially introduced as the 12th head coach of the McNeese Cowboys on Monday.

