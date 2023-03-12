McNeese baseball beats PVAMU for the second time in two days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys baseball team beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 10-0 off of an impressive pitching performance by Derrick Cherry.

Cherry pitched six scoreless innings and delivered seven strikeouts in his second win of the season. McNeese got going early in the first couple of innings as Cooper Hext got a ball to sit in the outfield for a double. That hit would set up an RBI single by Josh Leslie, who drove in Hext to make it 2-0 Cowboys in the bottom of the third inning.

The Cowboys would then put together a terrific fourth inning as Leslie brought in another two runs to put McNeese up 5-0, and then Brad Burckel smacked a fly out that brought in yet another run.

The Cowboys would add a couple more runs in the seventh and eighth innings as they went on to win big over the Panthers.

McNeese:

Cooper Hext: 3/4, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 RBI



Payton Harden: 0/3, 2 R, 2 BB



Josh Leslie: 3/4, 1 BB, 4 RBI



Brad Burckel: 1/3, 1 RBI, 2 BB



Tre’ Obregon III: 0/4, 1 BB



Andruw Gonzales: 1/1, 1 R, 2 BB



Ben David: 0/3



Braden Duhon: 2/3, 2 R, 1 BB



Taylor Darden : 1/4, 1 R



Braley Hollins: 1/5, 2 RBI



" I thought Derrick Cherry just set the tone today, and I’m proud of what he did, obviously there were some quick innings where he didn’t have to sit too long, which helped a lot, and I just thought he did a good job,” said head coach of the Cowboys Justin Hill.

McNeese will be back in action once again on Sunday to take on the Panthers for the final game of their three-game series. The first pitch at Joe Miller Ballpark is set for 1:00 pm.

