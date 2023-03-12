Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Marksville woman was arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing a Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle Saturday night (March 11) in Metairie.

State police said their troopers and deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office pursued and apprehended 24-year-old Bethany Holmes after she smashed the marked police unit into several vehicles during her escape attempt.

The woman allegedly jumped into the LSP vehicle and sped away while a state police trooper was speaking to people involved in a traffic accident he was investigating in the parking lot of the Clearview Mall. Holmes allegedly led law enforcement officers on a short pursuit and was involved in “multiple minor crashes” before being stopped and arrested.

Holmes allegedly drove the stolen police unit about 1 1/2 miles, from Clearview Mall to where she was prevented from getting on Interstate 10 near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Bissonet Drive.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred just after 7 p.m., the LSP said.

Holmes was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on two counts of hit-and-run and single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

She also was booked with driving without wearing a seatbelt.

