Louisiana State Police hosts child safety seat check

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting on your seatbelt is the first thing you should do when entering a vehicle, as it could save your life in the event of a crash.

To ensure Lake Charles citizens won’t have to worry about seatbelt function, Troop D held a seatbelt and child seat safety check at Lake Charles Toyota.

Drivers were welcome to drive up and have their seatbelts checked, and if they had child seats, those were fastened correctly.

Sergeant James Anderson said this is a great way to help drivers.

“We work with the caregiver so that they understand why we’re doing what we’re doing. We want to ensure that the seat is snug where it needs to be. We want to ensure that the straps are in the proper placement,” Anderson said. “We want to ensure that the retainer clip is properly placed. We want to ensure that your child is as safe as possible in the event of a crash.”

If you missed the event, it will be held again in late April, or you can check with your local police or fire department about getting your seatbelts checked.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

