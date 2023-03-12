First-ever Kidney Awareness Walk held in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The first-ever Kidney Awareness Walk was held at DeRidder High School.

The Light Optimist Organization started the event in support of the National Kidney Foundation.

Attendees were welcome to participate in the walk and explore the vendor stands.

7News spoke with a married couple participating in the walk who experienced kidney issues head-on. Walter Smith was able to donate his kidney to his wife, Amanda. They tell us a little more about what the event meant to them.

“There are so many people who are waiting for kidneys that are on a donor list that are not maybe as fortunate as I have been to have a family member that’s a match and just creating that awareness would possibly lessen the time that people are on that list,” Amanda Walker said. “And give them a better quality of life, and only for them, their families, their children,”

The Light Optimist Organization plans to have the walk next year and for many years to come.

