FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and much less humid start to the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - To begin the work week, cooler weather will greet us as we head out the door to school and work on Monday. Temperatures behind the cold front will dip down close to 50 degrees for lows Monday morning, with some of our northernmost locations falling to the upper 40′s! So if you get up early Monday, you’ll actually want a sweatshirt or a light jacket for the first time in what feels like forever.

Lows as we wake up Monday morning fall into the upper 40's north of I-10, close to 50 along and south of it. (KPLC)

Things will warm up during the day with highs that “only” reach the upper 60′s. Much lower humidity and dewpoints will make it feel much more comfortable, though winds still will be a bit breezy from the north. And nighttime lows should fall into the 40′s for everyone away from the immediate coast.

Tuesday will be similar with cooler air and clouds helping to keep high’s in the mid 60′s. An upper-level disturbance will track close to the area, so a few light sprinkles or showers can’t completely be left out of the forecast. Otherwise we’ll be dry and cool again.

We warm up again for mid-week before another cold front cools us off again. (KPLC)

Once we get to the middle of the week, our temperature rollercoaster begins to take shape. High pressure moves to our east Wednesday, with southerly winds that come and warm us up back into the 70′s. Thursday looks to be even warmer, though that’s when we begin tracking the next cold front. This next one looks to arrive sometime between late Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with it. The front should push out by Friday evening if the timing holds, with lows returning to the 40′s next weekend and high’s that fall back into the 60′s. Dry weather will return as well, and may hold through most if not all of next weekend.

The next cold front looks to arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

