Calcasieu Library hosts ‘Book it to the Park’ event

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles partnered with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library for ‘Book it to the Park’.

Families came out to Wiley B. McMillan park for a day full of fun and games.

As part of the fun, kids got to ride the train around the park and create their own chalk art.

Those who attended said they enjoyed their time out at the park.

“They the future there’s a lot of stuff going on in the world and it’s something positive and we need more positive things out here to do that,” attendee John Moore said.

“I’ve been playing around at the park and I’m happy they got this going on,” attendee Kano Spikes said.

The library also gave away books to kids to promote reading and give back to the community.

