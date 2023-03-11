50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 10, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 10, 2023.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 10, 2023.

John Anthony Guidry, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jason Keith Smith, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Tabita Renee Romero, 36, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; 2 counts of contempt of court.

Armondo Gary Girard, 27, Seattle, Wa: Contempt of court; curfew; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Mark Adam Fruge, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Kentrell Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Ricky Dudley Smith, 51, Starks: Failure to register as a sex offender; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.

George Austin Pauley, 50, Orange: Contempt of court.

Rebecca Lynn Sonnier, 35, Egan: Instate detainer.

Connie Lynn Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

