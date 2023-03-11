SWLA Arrest Report - March 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 10, 2023.
John Anthony Guidry, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.
Jason Keith Smith, 46, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
Tabita Renee Romero, 36, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; 2 counts of contempt of court.
Armondo Gary Girard, 27, Seattle, Wa: Contempt of court; curfew; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.
Mark Adam Fruge, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Kentrell Anthony Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Ricky Dudley Smith, 51, Starks: Failure to register as a sex offender; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
George Austin Pauley, 50, Orange: Contempt of court.
Rebecca Lynn Sonnier, 35, Egan: Instate detainer.
Connie Lynn Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
