New Adam Driver movie filmed at Kisatchie National Forest hits theaters

Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - The film “65″ hit theatres Friday, giving a new life to Kisatchie National Forest after the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

The forest was exactly what Sony Pictures was envisioning when scouting for a location for the sci-fi film “65.” The crash site did not need much digital editing as the trees snapped in half, uprooted and strewn around thousands of acres fit the apocalyptic scene perfectly.

“We had just gone through Hurricane Laura here and lost all that timber in the forest, so it kind of looked like a bomb went off, so to speak,” said Vernon Parish Tourism Commission John Crook.

“Sometimes you can find a silver lining there. And when they saw this, they said we’ve got to do some shooting here,” Kisatchie National Forest spokesperson Jim Caldwell said.

“Your disaster and devastation is exactly what we’re looking for” is not typically what people want to hear about one of Louisiana’s most beautiful natural resources, but the production brought in a much-needed boost for the local economy.

“It was a great hosting event for us because it brought a lot of money into the parish and the city,” Crook said.

It brought an estimated $1.5 million, a total spelled out in the equivalent of eight years’ worth of hotel bookings in six months. Numerous purchases from supply stores and local hires for cast extras and sight workers - it was an all hands on deck effort welcomed by the parish.

“You did have people lose a lot of money during and after the storm, and so that helped recoup some money that they hadn’t anticipated,” Crook said.

As well as a lot of excitement.

“One of the people, the film people told me well, no one knows where they are and I said no, I’m pretty sure they know you’re there. And so I called a friend of mine and I said what’s going on down there? He said you mean that movie they’re making? So, you know, it was it exciting for people to think that a movie would come here and use our location,” Crook said.

It’s something they hope will happen again very soon, but for now you can look for Kisatchie landmarks in “65.″

