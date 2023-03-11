Meeting for anglers to discuss crime problems as Lacassine Pool prepares to open

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Lacassine Pool is a favorite fishing spot for many in the area. The freshwater fishing pool opens next Wednesday, and there is a meeting scheduled for Monday to talk about crime anglers have had to deal with.

The Lacassine Pool east of Lake Charles is a great place to fish for bass and bream, and a crowd is expected when the season opens Wednesday at dawn.

Sports fisherman Dick Tanous has his fishing boat ready.

“Some of the best hunting and fishing that you’ll see in the whole United States. Sixteen thousand acres of Lacassine reserve is a fishing impoundment. Some of the most pristine fishing environment that you’ll ever see. This time of year, everybody’s fishing bass and some will be fishing bream,” Tanous said.

Tanous has been fishing Lacassine Pool since 1973. This year part of getting ready is attending a meeting Monday night to talk about crime anglers have experienced.

“A lot of it’s unreported. So what we’re trying to do is educate the fishermen if they’re the victim of a crime that’s taking place out there, which was some catalytic converters, boat trailers, things like that, they need to report it to the Cameron Sheriff’s Office,” said Tanous.

Tanous said they hope to persuade the federal government to get cameras out there.

“One of the things we’re doing is suggesting to the feds and through Congressman Higgins’ office is that maybe we can acquire some solar video surveillance cameras like the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office has, and then we’d have 24/7 surveillance out there,” he said.

Tanous said being proactive about preventing crime could help keep thieves from ruining a perfect fishing day. He said over the last couple of years there have been a lot of 10- to 12-pound fish caught at the Lacassine Pool.

There will be a meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries office to discuss the crime issues. That new office is at 1025 Tom Watson Rd. in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.