McNeese baseball takes first game vs. PVAMU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese baseball began their weekend series with Prairie View A&M on Friday, and it was a great start to the weekend for the Pokes behind Grant Rogers as McNeese blanked the Panthers to win game one 9-0.

McNeese was getting it done both in the field, and at the plate, Rogers was dealing once again as he went five innings allowing just one hit, and zero runs, while striking out five, and not giving out any walks.

Behind him, it was JT Moeller who went three innings striking out four, and giving up one hit, and Payton Tinkler who closed it out with two strikeouts in the ninth inning. Moeller was set to finish out the game, but prior to the ninth inning getting underway, he limped off the field after throwing a couple of warmup pitches. Following the game, head coach Justin Hill said Moeller twisted his ankle, and he would likely be fine.

At the plate for McNeese it was a group effort that got started in the second inning as Tre’ Obregon III, Andruw Gonzales, Elliot Hebert, and Cooper Hext all crossed home plate giving the Pokes a 4-0 lead heading into the third, where they would continue to add runs through the sixth inning.

McNeese:

Cooper Hext: 2/4, 2 R, 1 BB Payton Harden: 2/5, 1 R, 1 RBI Josh Leslie: 2/5, 1 R, 1 RBI Brad Burckel: 1/4, 1 RBI Tre’ Obregon III: 0/1, 3 R, 2 BB Andruw Gonzales: 1/1, 1 R, 2 BB Ben David: 0/0 Elliot Hebert: 1/3, 1 R, 2 BB Dean Bittner: 0/3, 1 RBI, 1 BB Braley Hollins: 1/3, 2 RBI

“There weren’t a ton of hits out there, wasn’t a very offensive night, we actually hit some balls well that landed in their glove, and kind of the same thing the other way,” said head coach Justin Hill. “You need free stuff (walks, and hit by pitches) to be able to score runs, and we were able to capitalize on that, and the guys put some good runs together.”

McNeese will be back at ‘The Jeaux’ once again on Saturday to take on the Panthers, first pitch is set for 2:00, and it will be Derrick Cherry on the bump for the Pokes.

