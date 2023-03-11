50/50 Thursdays
LHSAA boys basketball state championships day one

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Friday marked the first day of the LHSAA boys basketball state championship games. Here are the results from the five games throughout the day.

To start the day Avoyelles Public Charter took on Family Christian, Avoyelles PC jumped out to an early 16-8 lead over Family Christian as they coasted their way to a 52-41 win over the Flames to win the Select Division V championship.

The second game of the day saw Isidore Newman take on Calvary Baptist in the Select Division III championship, and Newman guard Christopher Locket had himself a day as his 16 points helped lead the Greenies to a 52-42 win over Calvary Baptist

Franklin then took on North Central for the right to hoist the Non-Select Division IV title, and North Central took control of this game in the second half off of a very impressive dunk by McKennis Savoy to make it 28-17. In the second half the hornets would battle back to pull the game within one possession, but it was too little too late as North Central took the game 59-55.

“It doesn’t matter what seed you give North Central, if we have a playoff seat in the tournament you better get ready, cause we’re going to put everything on the line before we lose the basketball game in the playoffs,” said North Central head coach Basil Brown. “I think that was the best game for us this season and you know, hats off to them, but you know, we were ready to come and play and we were ready to come and perform and we came out on top today.

The fourth game of the day had Bossier matched up against the Carroll Bulldogs who were just coming off of a win against local Iowa in the semifinals of the Non-Select Division II bracket. Carroll jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead in the game, but to the credit of the Bearkats, they battled back to take their first lead in the second quarter. Bossier would separate themselves in the fourth quarter of the game as they went on to win 42-33.

And in the night’s final game, Zwolle took on Anacoco in a big rivalry match-up. The game would stay tight early on as Anacoco’s Chase Taylor dropped a layup in the teeth of the Hawks’ defense to make it 6-4 at the end of the first quarter. In the third quarter, Zwolle would outscore the Indians 13-4, putting the game away for good. The Hawks would win the Non-Select Division V championship 40-25.

