Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed the indictment for former Officer Jay Steward.
By Wade Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A former police officer in Tuscumbia, Alabama, has been indicted for murder in relation to an October 2022 pedestrian death.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirmed Jay Steward has been indicted in connection to the death of Terry Hinton.

Hinton was struck by a marked police vehicle, driven by Steward, on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Tuscumbia police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the indictment, Steward was under the influence at the time of the incident.

The document states Steward “did recklessly engage in conduct which manifested extreme indifference to human life and created a grave risk of death to a person.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are handling the investigation.

Steward is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail. His next court appearance will be on March 14.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

