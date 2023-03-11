Haleigh Bryant’s record-breaking performance helps propel No. 6 LSU past W. Va.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior Haleigh Bryant was electric in the final meet of the regular season on Friday, March 10, as she helped the No. 6 Tigers get their sixth-straight win.
Bryant scored three perfect 10s, as LSU defeated West Virginia, 198.025-196.450. She scored 10s on the vault, bars, and floor routine on her way to winning the all-around with a score of 39.875.
The junior set the school record for career 10s with 10 and tied the program record for the highest all-around score. Bryant also became the first gymnast to score three perfect 10s in one meet.
The Tigers scored their second-highest score of the season and it was the second time they reached 198.000.
LSU will head to the SEC Championships held in Duluth, Ga. on Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m.
