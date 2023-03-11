FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Sunday, cooler temps follow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our long stretch of very warm weather finally looks to take a break. Sunday is when the next cold front begins to make its’ approach to SW Louisiana. However, with the front not completely exiting until the late afternoon and evening hours, temperatures will still be warm especially the further south you go. Highs once again likely rise to around 80 degrees, and muggy conditions still hang around for most of us during the morning and afternoon.

A few light showers are possible Sunday as the cold front moves through. (KPLC)

As far as rain goes, the best support for any widespread rain looks to remain will north and east of us. With that said, there will still be enough moisture to get a few showers going, with better chances in northern/eastern parts of SW Louisiana. Sunday won’t be a washout by any means, so any outdoor plans still may be ok as long as they don’t depend on no chance of rain.

Highs drop into the 60's Monday and Tuesday after the front moves through. (KPLC)

Then comes the temperature drop. Sunday night lows will quickly fall into the mid 40′s, with clouds and breezy conditions in store Monday. This means temperatures will be held to the mid 60′s during the day and similar conditions for Tuesday. Humidity will also drop too, making for very comfortable weather even with the wind.

After that we start an up and down pattern. We warm up into the 70′s again Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds return to the area. But that warmth does not last very long since the next cold front arrives soon after, likely sometime Thursday night or early Friday. This cold front may bring a better chance for rain and cooler weather once again. Low temperatures heading into next weekend may fall back down into the 40′s, with highs in the 60′s again possible. So it still will be worth keeping some warmer clothes handy even as we approach mid March.

A stronger cold front may arrive late next week. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

