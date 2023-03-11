50/50 Thursdays
Black Heritage Festival Gala honors excellence in SWLA community

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is known for rich and strong culture, full of music and art. The “My Black is Beautiful” Gala was held Friday to honor Black members of the community who keep that culture alive.

The Black Heritage Festival has been running for 38 years, but this only is the second year for the gala.

Some members involved with music, art, theatre, radio, production, and now pageantry were inducted into the Entertainment Hall of Fame.

“In these times, we want to always give people their flowers while they’re still alive. A lot of times people past, we look back on their lives and say how much they did. So it’s still a way to honor them, but honor them while they can take advantage and celebrate with us,” said Black Heritage Festival Director Donald Thomas.

The community is welcome to attend the main festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

