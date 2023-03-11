50/50 Thursdays
7-year-old child hit by vehicle on Hwy 1146

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - A 7-year-old child ran into the roadway on Highway 1146 and was hit by a westbound traveling vehicle, according to Rosepine Police.

Rosepine deputies responded to the scene at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The child was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Rosepine Police said the driver was not at fault and was unable to avoid contact with the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

