7-year-old child hit by vehicle on Hwy 1146

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - A 7-year-old child ran into the roadway on Highway 1146 and was hit by a westbound traveling vehicle, according to Rosepine Police.

Rosepine deputies responded to the scene at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

The child was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Rosepine Police said the driver was not at fault and was unable to avoid contact with the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.