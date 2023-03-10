50/50 Thursdays
Woman accused of stealing from elderly employer

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fenton, LA (KPLC) - A woman hired to take care of an elderly woman is now accused of stealing from her, authorities said.

Jennifer Marie Allen is accused of using the elderly woman’s debit card to make small purchases over a three- to four-year period, according to Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn, with the Fenton Police Department. The small purchases made the theft hard to detect, he said.

Allen is being booked into the Jeff Davis Jail for identity theft.

