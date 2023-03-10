SWLA Arrest Report - March 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 9, 2023.

Zyna Nicol Higginbotham, 32, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Victoria Jermaine Richard, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft of a firearm.

Divion Avante Francis, 20, Bridge City: Speeding; all drivers must secure license; no seat belt; reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davonn Antonio Warren, 35, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Phillip Dakota Stevens, 29, Dunedin, FL: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Charmeka Marche Thornton, 30, Baton Rouge: Possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of or dealing in a weapon with an obliterated mark; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of marijuana.

Jacob Wesley Hinton, 31, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Caleb Shelden, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rodney Joe Abrams, 48, Bogalusa: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Jesse Austin Dupuis, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Isaiah Wyatt, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Dreu Alan Reinecke, 25, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Lavonta Jamall Bigelow, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Paul Edward Harbor Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.

Rhonda Lois Haines, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

